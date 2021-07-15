Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.09

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.09 and last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 1601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

PASG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce A. Goldsmith bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Also, CFO Richard Steven Morris bought 2,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PASG. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Passage Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Passage Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Passage Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Passage Bio by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Passage Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

