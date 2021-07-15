CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Up to $50.00

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.00, but opened at $51.00. CureVac shares last traded at $50.95, with a volume of 1,083 shares changing hands.

CVAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price target on shares of CureVac and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Get CureVac alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVAC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CureVac by 565.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CureVac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.