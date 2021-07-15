monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Down to $224.05

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $224.05, but opened at $215.63. monday.com shares last traded at $215.63, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on monday.com in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on monday.com in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.33.

monday.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

