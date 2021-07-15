AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Gap Up to $16.88

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.88, but opened at $17.42. AbCellera Biologics shares last traded at $16.81, with a volume of 2,195 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,006,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,653,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Hayden sold 100,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

