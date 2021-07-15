Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.81

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$15.81 and last traded at C$15.80, with a volume of 109509 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.26.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPB. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.25 target price on shares of Superior Plus in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Superior Plus to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.30.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.30). The business had revenue of C$839.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$743.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 93.87%.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.92 per share, with a total value of C$29,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,403 shares in the company, valued at C$453,612.76.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

