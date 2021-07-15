Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 528,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after acquiring an additional 34,790 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 681.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 199,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,137,000 after acquiring an additional 174,232 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $42,284,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 1,604.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 126,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after purchasing an additional 118,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $78.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.68 and a 12 month high of $79.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 88.61%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.