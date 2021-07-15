Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $126.56 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 915,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202,136 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Eaton worth $126,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,119,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,164,979,000 after buying an additional 75,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $1,045,205,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,152,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,057,000 after buying an additional 97,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,890,000 after buying an additional 109,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE ETN opened at $153.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.77. The company has a market capitalization of $61.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $91.26 and a 12 month high of $155.67.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Eaton from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. boosted their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.65.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.