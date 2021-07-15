Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,971 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Ford Motor by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 225,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,523 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 38,457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,601,000. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $14.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.