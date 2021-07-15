Woodline Partners LP Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in two (NYSE:TWOA)

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of two (NYSE:TWOA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.98% of TWO as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in TWO in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,417,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in TWO in the first quarter valued at $11,298,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in TWO during the first quarter valued at about $9,040,000. Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in TWO during the first quarter worth about $5,940,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TWO in the 1st quarter worth about $5,970,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

TWOA opened at $9.87 on Thursday. two has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90.

two is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

