Brokerages Anticipate Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to announce earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.45. Etsy reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $5.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.56 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.52.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total value of $1,010,924.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,158.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total value of $1,319,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,430.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,613 shares of company stock worth $10,035,631 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Etsy by 9.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Etsy by 253.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,379,000 after acquiring an additional 50,065 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Etsy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $182.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.35. Etsy has a 12-month low of $97.50 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

