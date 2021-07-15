Woodline Partners LP Acquires New Stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bumble in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth $86,000.

Get Bumble alerts:

In related news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 117,500 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,030,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Bumble in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $48.98 on Thursday. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $84.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.