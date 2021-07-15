Zacks: Brokerages Expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to Announce $0.36 EPS

Equities research analysts expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.48. HealthEquity posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at $6,261,267. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 8,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $742,498.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $196,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,935 shares of company stock worth $2,090,939 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in HealthEquity by 0.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 61,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HQY opened at $76.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $93.32.

HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

