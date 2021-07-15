Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 12,573 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,573 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

CLF stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.90. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 71.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.06.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

