ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 6,100 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

ASOS (LON:ASC) received a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASC. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,250 ($94.72) target price on shares of ASOS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) target price on ASOS in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on ASOS from GBX 6,800 ($88.84) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. ASOS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 6,097.07 ($79.66).

ASOS stock traded down GBX 778 ($10.16) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,929 ($51.33). 1,262,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,542. The company has a market capitalization of £3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,915.69. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 3,192 ($41.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

In other ASOS news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total value of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

