JS Capital Management LLC Takes $4.77 Million Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,552,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $906,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,607,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTCH traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.37. The company had a trading volume of 17,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,239,997. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $73.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 3.31.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

