Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.95. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$4.89, with a volume of 6,318 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Acumen Capital lowered their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$389.39 million and a PE ratio of 19.40.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.80 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

