Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$64.46. Sun Life Financial shares last traded at C$63.74, with a volume of 939,369 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.21.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$64.29.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.5199994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.33, for a total value of C$1,241,362.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at C$7,590,251.67. Insiders have sold 51,577 shares of company stock worth $3,363,449 in the last ninety days.

About Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

