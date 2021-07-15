Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.120-$1.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $250 million-$254.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.40 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.500-$1.700 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blucora in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.91. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1,646.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.65.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 0.05%. Blucora’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blucora will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

