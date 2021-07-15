JS Capital Management LLC Sells 22,600 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

JS Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,550.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 607,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,478 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBBY traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $28.26. 16,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,250,975. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.79. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBBY shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

