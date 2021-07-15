JS Capital Management LLC Has $11.70 Million Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

JS Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the quarter. American Eagle Outfitters accounts for about 0.6% of JS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. JS Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $11,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEO traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.15. 54,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,343,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 13,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $477,018.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,520.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $649,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 358,780 shares of company stock valued at $11,674,408. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.