Winpak (TSE:WPK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$38.13. Winpak shares last traded at C$37.84, with a volume of 25,009 shares traded.

WPK has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC lowered shares of Winpak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Pi Financial raised shares of Winpak from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Winpak to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Winpak alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.43. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 18.48.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$284.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$279.11 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Winpak Ltd. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Winpak’s payout ratio is currently 4.45%.

Winpak Company Profile (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.