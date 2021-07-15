Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 449 ($5.87). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 438 ($5.72), with a volume of 192,015 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £140.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 402.68.

About Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP)

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.