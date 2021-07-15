Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $48.03

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.03 and traded as high as $48.89. Metro shares last traded at $48.89, with a volume of 346 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Metro from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Metro from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Metro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

