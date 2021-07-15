Darcy Glenn Daubaras Sells 2,700 Shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Stock

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) Senior Officer Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 2,700 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.71, for a total value of C$10,017.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$526,078.

Darcy Glenn Daubaras also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.11, for a total value of C$9,330.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.89, for a total value of C$8,670.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total value of C$8,220.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.97, for a total value of C$8,910.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.05, for a total value of C$9,150.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.03, for a total value of C$9,090.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 3,000 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.85, for a total value of C$8,550.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 1,500 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.53, for a total value of C$5,295.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 1,500 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.09, for a total value of C$6,135.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Darcy Glenn Daubaras sold 1,500 shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$6,000.00.

CVE HIVE opened at C$2.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.31 and a 1-year high of C$7.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.10.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a C$4.00 price objective on HIVE Blockchain Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

