Terrence Filbert Sells 150,000 Shares of Baru Gold Corp. (EAS.V) (CVE:EAS) Stock

Baru Gold Corp. (EAS.V) (CVE:EAS) Senior Officer Terrence Filbert sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,972,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$317,781.36.

CVE EAS opened at C$0.16 on Thursday. Baru Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$22.97 million and a PE ratio of -15.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16.

Get Baru Gold Corp. (EAS.V) alerts:

Baru Gold Corp. (EAS.V) Company Profile

East Asia Minerals Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. It holds 70% interest in Sangihe gold-copper project, which is located on the island of Sangihe covering an area of 42,000 hectares; and the Miwah gold project that consists of three contiguous exploration mining business permits covering 30,000 hectares located southeast of Banda Aceh in Aceh Province.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Baru Gold Corp. (EAS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baru Gold Corp. (EAS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.