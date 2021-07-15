$313.51 Million in Sales Expected for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to report $313.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $307.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $323.50 million. Enphase Energy reported sales of $125.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 149.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Enphase Energy.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.13.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,527 shares of company stock valued at $21,458,501. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $170.79 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

