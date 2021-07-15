Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues Earnings Results

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $40.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.43. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.16.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

