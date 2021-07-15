CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) Short Interest Update

CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 2,150.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CANL stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. CannLabs has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.65.
About CannLabs
