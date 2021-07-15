Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Short Interest Up 1,860.0% in June

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 1,860.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 122,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 23,873 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 140,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares during the period.

NYSE IGI opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $20.29 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.0665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

