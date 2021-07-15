GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.77

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and traded as high as $7.08. GWG shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 5,748 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $224.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of -0.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GWG by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GWG by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GWG by 263.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of GWG by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GWG by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies.

