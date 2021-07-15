Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $915.85

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 915.85 ($11.97) and traded as low as GBX 906 ($11.84). Genesis Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at GBX 906 ($11.84), with a volume of 11,539 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 916.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63.

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile (LON:GSS)

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

