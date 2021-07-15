Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.81

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and traded as low as $16.23. Sberbank of Russia shares last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 75,305 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBRCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sberbank of Russia in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sberbank of Russia in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.80.

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter. Sberbank of Russia had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 36.13%.

Sberbank of Russia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products.

