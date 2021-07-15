Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Short Interest Down 100.0% in June

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 13,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPG opened at $127.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.69.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

