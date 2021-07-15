Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Artur Bergman Sells 14,423 Shares

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $788,505.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,005,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,340,748.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $674,996.40.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $820,957.16.

On Monday, June 21st, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $808,697.61.

On Monday, June 7th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $720,284.62.

On Monday, May 24th, Artur Bergman sold 19,770 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $903,291.30.

On Friday, May 21st, Artur Bergman sold 9,076 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $409,781.40.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Artur Bergman sold 16,853 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $726,869.89.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $664,900.30.

On Monday, May 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $894,658.69.

On Monday, April 26th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,016,388.81.

Shares of FSLY stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.83. 29,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,708,861. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.88 and a quick ratio of 11.88. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSLY. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

