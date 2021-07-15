Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers Sells 11,000 Shares

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $508,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.39. 1,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,473. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.15. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -31.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The firm had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 233.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 28,776 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

