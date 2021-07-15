salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Parker Harris Sells 4,300 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total transaction of $1,043,395.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total transaction of $928,241.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total transaction of $919,297.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Parker Harris sold 5,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.43, for a total transaction of $1,152,379.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Parker Harris sold 2,240 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $525,100.80.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $982,765.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Parker Harris sold 12,683 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $2,937,129.14.

CRM traded down $2.83 on Thursday, hitting $239.60. The company had a trading volume of 71,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,298,097. The stock has a market cap of $221.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $181.93 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

