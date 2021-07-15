FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.500-$21.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $296.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.79. FedEx has a 1 year low of $159.04 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $341.04.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $333,603.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,013 shares of company stock valued at $30,668,425. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

