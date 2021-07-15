Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CEO Sells $1,303,600.00 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,939,907.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ SMTC traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $63.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,306. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMTC. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.64.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.