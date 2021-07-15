Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CEO Sells $1,303,600.00 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,939,907.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SMTC traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $63.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,306. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 6,337.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Semtech by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Semtech by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMTC. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.64.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

