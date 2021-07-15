Blockchain Certified Data Token Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market capitalization of $6.45 million and approximately $308,504.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blockchain Certified Data Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00050883 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $275.69 or 0.00864903 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

About Blockchain Certified Data Token

BCDT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,024,244 coins. The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Certified Data Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockchain Certified Data Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockchain Certified Data Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.