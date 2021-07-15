Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Targa Resources were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRGP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Targa Resources by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after acquiring an additional 267,527 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 51.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after purchasing an additional 246,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,235,000 after purchasing an additional 215,872 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 50.7% during the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 120,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 40,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at about $317,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,724,925.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,550,211. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.53.

Shares of TRGP opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 3.05. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

