Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Paychex were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 51,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 217,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,432 shares of company stock worth $17,565,464 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex stock opened at $112.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.38 and a 1 year high of $112.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.84. The company has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

