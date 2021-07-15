Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 42.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,004 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Insperity were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter worth $57,658,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Insperity by 28.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,778,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,668,000 after purchasing an additional 622,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,525,000. Aryeh Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,176,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,469,000 after purchasing an additional 222,761 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on NSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on Insperity in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.90.

NYSE NSP opened at $94.38 on Thursday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $95.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.14.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,553,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $487,729.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,491. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

