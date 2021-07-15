Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XEL. Barclays increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

In other news, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $683,157.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

