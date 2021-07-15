August J. Troendle Sells 13,050 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 13,050 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total value of $2,387,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,287,403.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

August J. Troendle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, August J. Troendle sold 4,574 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $824,829.42.

On Tuesday, June 29th, August J. Troendle sold 4,926 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $892,147.86.

On Tuesday, April 20th, August J. Troendle sold 17,623 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $3,215,140.12.

Shares of MEDP stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.42. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,965. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.02 and a 1-year high of $196.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.71.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,440,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $46,379,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $33,157,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,281,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 98.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 380,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,402,000 after acquiring an additional 188,906 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

