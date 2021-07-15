Genesis Shards Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $404,419.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Genesis Shards has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000388 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00041189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00115217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00150297 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,038.97 or 1.00514161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.68 or 0.00980960 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

