Whale Rock Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 998,392 Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 998,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,433,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter valued at $45,360,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage in the 1st quarter worth $41,800,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter valued at about $40,622,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter valued at about $16,744,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter worth about $15,322,000.

TBA traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $8.72. 2,836,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,331. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $13.19.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

