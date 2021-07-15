Short Interest in ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Declines By 97.5%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.5% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ARFXF remained flat at $$0.16 during midday trading on Thursday. 117,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,851. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.23.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc engages in the discovery and development of precision medicine solutions for early detection and effective treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Neil Cashman and Vigen Nazarian on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

