Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Short Interest Up 375.0% in June

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

AMBBY stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.64. 1,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276. Ambu A/S has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $58.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.42.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMBBY shares. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Ambu A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Danske raised Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Ambu A/S develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors, as well as related airway management products comprising video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, and endobronchial blockers; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

