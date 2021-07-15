Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Trading Down 4.9% After Insider Selling

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)’s share price dropped 4.9% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $51.03 and last traded at $51.09. Approximately 2,375 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 443,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.73.

Specifically, CFO Wayne M. Rancourt sold 27,900 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $2,113,425.00. Also, Director Mack L. Hogans sold 2,635 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $199,390.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at $900,094.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,417 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BCC shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

