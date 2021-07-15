Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Whale Rock Capital Management LLC

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,834 shares during the quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pinduoduo worth $93,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,980,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $771,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDD traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,801,734. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.89 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.21 and a beta of 1.46.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDD. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

